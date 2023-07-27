The above video is a previous segment.

Dallas (KDAF) – With one of the largest beer selections in DFW, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen’s newest Grandscape location is the perfect place to celebrate International Beer Day.

“Beer is one of the oldest drinks the world has ever known. International Beer Day gives fans worldwide just one more excuse to have a round on the first Friday in August,” as mentioned on National Today.

WOB is known for its impressive beer selection of over 300 bottles and 40 rotating taps. Beer enthusiasts can embark on a global beer-tasting adventure; no passport needed!

Their happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring discounted $4 and $5 select draft beers, along with mouthwatering $6 and $7 shareables like Mac & Cheese Bites and street tacos.

The festivities won’t stop as the restaurant stays open until 2 a.m. Clank your beer glasses on International Beer Day at WOB in Grandscape!