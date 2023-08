DALLAS (KDAF) — The Grapevine Botanical Gardens is free admission, enjoy at your own pace style park.

The greens and florals around make for a perfect picture worthy spot. Guests are allowed to bring in their own food and drinks for picnics, get togethers, etc.

The location is relatively close to the DFW airport, so for those in town for business trips etc. it makes for a great escape from the fast paced lifestyle of DFW!