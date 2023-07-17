Illuvia is a new Vegas-style water and light show that is the first of its kind in North America.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas recently has been putting its name on the map lately, with new venues and entertainment happening all over the North Texas area.

Adding to their list; in Grand Prairie is Illuvia a new Vegas-style water and light show that is the first of its kind in North America.

Epic Central, 2959 S State Hwy 161, hosts the synchronized water show Monday through Friday. The show starts every thirty minutes starting at 8:30 p.m. with the last show at 10:30 p.m. Each show is approximately 15 minutes long.

The Twilight shows feature water, lights, and music at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The full Illuvia experience featuring water, lights, music, and video projection, runs at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The show is free, but for more information visit Epic Central.