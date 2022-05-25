DALLAS (KDAF) — Actress and singer Selena Gomez has a new cookware collection out now.

The Grand Prairie-native has teamed up with Our Place for a new line of cookware that ‘brings a touch of her trademark joy into your home.’

“My main goal when I’m cooking is to have fun. This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products,” Selena Gomez says in a quote on Our Place’s site.

Items featured in the collection include:

Always Pan – $145

Perfect Pot – $165

Knife Trio – $145

Drinking glasses – $50

Main plates – $50

Side plates – $40

All items are available in blue and red. According to the Our Place website, 10% of the proceeds will go to the Rare Impact Fund, which is part of Rare Beauty, also founded by Gomez.

The Rare Impact Fund aims to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. For more information, click here.