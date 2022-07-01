Group of friends having fun with sparklers and beverages at Halloween party

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KDAF) — We get it, fireworks aren’t for everyone and that’s okay. If you are a parent, you probably have a young child who is afraid of fireworks.

Well, the city of Grand Prairie has a solution for you, called Quite Zone. Those who want to escape the noise are encouraged to head to Main Library (901 Conover Drive) from 8 p.m. to midnight on Fourth of July for some peace.

Photo courtesy City of Grand Prairie

The Quite Zone will feature the following distractions away from the noise:

Access to library computers and WiFi

Free coloring sheets for children and adults

The Imagination Playground will be set up for children to play

Noise cancelling headphones and white noise sound machines will be available

All children younger than 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, click here.