GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KDAF) — We get it, fireworks aren’t for everyone and that’s okay. If you are a parent, you probably have a young child who is afraid of fireworks.
Well, the city of Grand Prairie has a solution for you, called Quite Zone. Those who want to escape the noise are encouraged to head to Main Library (901 Conover Drive) from 8 p.m. to midnight on Fourth of July for some peace.
The Quite Zone will feature the following distractions away from the noise:
- Access to library computers and WiFi
- Free coloring sheets for children and adults
- The Imagination Playground will be set up for children to play
- Noise cancelling headphones and white noise sound machines will be available
All children younger than 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
