DALLAS (KDAF) — Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with the Grand Holiday Ice Show at Galleria Dallas!

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3. Enjoy a breakfast buffet, face painting, and other family-friendly activities — including the ice show on the Galleria’s ice rink.

Each pod overlooks the ice rink and holds up to six people. Pods are limited and will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis.

Buy your tickets here.

All proceeds from this event will support Broadway Dallas’ Give a Kid a Seat fundraising campaign, which provides free Broadway show tickets to underserved students in our community.