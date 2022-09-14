ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Hispanic Heritage Month begins this week and if you’re in Arlington this week, you will have a chance to see one of the biggest names in Tejano music for free.

Saturday, Sept. 17, the Arlington Mayor’s Latino Advisory Council will host its Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Levitt Pavilion, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Officials say there will be food vendors, food trucks, and a free concert from Grammy Award-winning Tejano music artist Sunny Sauceda. The San Antonio native is a three-time Grammy-winning artist who began his career at the young age of 5 years old.

“With multi chart topping songs, music videos, live feeds, multiple awards, and successful tours Sauceda y Todo Eso have continued to provide high energy shows night after night and have maintained a large following on all their social media platforms with multiple videos going viral! In 2019 Sauceda was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the prestigious Tejano Music Awards,” officials said on the event’s website.

Event guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. Parking is free as well. Officials just ask that guests don’t bring glass containers. For more information, click here.