DALLAS(KDAF)—Need some good ideas, what about the latest technology without breaking the bank?

Steve Greenberg, host of Gadgetgameshow.com on YouTube, introduced a few gadgets that will put a smile on any dad or new graduate’s face.

Unlike non-electric thermometers that take forever to read temperatures, the Typhur Instaprobe can check your food’s temperature within minutes. This gadget will definitely come in handy during those summer barbecues.

Another tool you can use for the summer cookouts is the Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner. The tool that makes cleaning up after cooking several hot dogs and burgers seem like a breeze.

If you want to see more gadgets you can get your father or graduate, check out the full list in the video above.