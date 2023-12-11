From the "hottest" festival foods to foods from all over the world, this list has something for everyone.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who says it’s too early to plan your upcoming festival plans for next year? The new year is on its way and so are these upcoming food festivals. From the “hottest” festival foods to foods from all over the world, this list has something for everyone.

Taste of Dallas 2024 – June 14, 2024

North Texas’s largest summertime festival will feature celebrity chefs. samplings and pairings from different breweries, local artisans and more.

FoodieLand – April 19 – April 21, 2024

This food festival will feature over 150 different vendors as well as games and entertainment. Tickets are $6 and only available online.

Dallas Arboretum Food & Wine Festival 2024 – March 21, 2024

The 7th Annual Food & Wine Festival will feature top Dallas chefs as well as a huge selection of wine & beer and entertainment. General admission starts at $149. For more information, click here.

Sazon Latin Food Festival in Dallas – April 21, 2024

A day filled with Latin Food and live music! The Sazon Latin Food Festival will have more than 12 Latin food vendors representing all flavors from the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Greek Food Festival of Dallas 2024 – Nov. 1 – Nov. 3, 2024

Tour the church sanctuary, Greek grocery, cultural center and more at the Greek Food Festival of Dallas.

African Food Festival 2024 – June 1 – June 2, 2024

Taste the rich and diverse flavors at the African Food Festival 2024 – a mouthwatering celebration of Africa. You can purchase your tickets here.

AsiaFest 2024 – May 4, 2024

Held at Haggard Park in Historic Downtown Plano, this cultural festival will feature a wide variety of food vendors, cultural performances and a chance to learn about Asian artistic traditions.

Main Street Fest 2024 – May 17 – May 19, 2024

This annual festival features craft beer tastings, tap talk brew master discussions, pre-festival craft brew and dining experiences, and more. It is located in Grapevine, Texas.

ZestFest 2024- Spicy Food & BBQ Festival – May 24 – May 26

This festival isn’t for the faint of heart! If you enjoy all things spicy and BBQ, ZestFest will be held on Memorial Day Weekend. More information here.