DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate as old as time itself, waffles versus pancakes need to be put to the side today in honor of International Waffle Day. If you prefer pancakes just be courteous and keep it to yourself until Saturday when you can go to your go-to breakfast spot and munch on your favorite breakfast cakes.

Now, for those looking to get wild and crazy on Friday, March 25, go ahead and plan to get grab some breakfast, lunch or dinner and incorporate some delicious waffles of any kind into your diet. Find a local diner, go grab some waffles or head over to a place with waffle fries or ensure your household is celebrating and declare a breakfast for dinner night and include some homemade or store-bought waffles into the menu.

If you’re looking to get out of the house and celebrate, we took to Yelp to find out where the best waffles around Dallas are:

Press Waffle Co.

Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

i see waffles, located in Downtown Dallas

Waffle O’licious

Brew & Batter

Bistro 808

Jess Waffle House, located in North Dallas

Mister James Delicious Foods

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Bread Winners Cafe & Brewery, located in Uptown

Cafe de France, located in North Dallas