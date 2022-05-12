DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves a little mental health break from time to time, so, why not fill that break with laughter in Dallas?

The Dallas Comedy Club is throwing a Mental Health Happy Hour Charity Event Thursday night (May 12) with standups, sketches, improv and more. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Foundation 45 which is a Dallas nonprofit offering free group therapy for artists and other creatives.

Tickets for the event hosted by Elizabeth Simonsen are $10.

Here’s what you can expect according to the Dallas Comedy Club, “Hosted by Elizabeth Simonsen, the Mental Health Happy Hour show is a variety show on the theme of mental health. Be prepared to laugh hard and relate even harder! The goal of this event is to create a safe space for people to both perform and spectate pieces that specifically are about mental health – and ultimately to cultivate community and support that keeps our community alive and thriving.”