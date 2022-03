DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday afternoon in North Texas is set to be mostly breezy with some beautiful sunshine along with it.

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management suggests if you and the children or loved one have nothing to do, get outside and fly a kite!

“Do you have a kite and love to be outdoors? Today is the perfect day for our outdoor enthusiasts! Highs will range from the mid 60’s to lower 70’s. Remember to use sunscreen and take advantage of the beautiful weather today!”