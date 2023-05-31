DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially summertime, which means it’s time to start planning events for the Summer.

For those 21 and up, summer is the perfect time for a nice cold one and a day out with family and friends. With so many things happening this summer, we have made it easy by making a list of a few events to watch out for.

Check out these breweries, and who knows you may find your new favorite spot.

June

June 1

Fort Brewery & Pizza | Fort Worth | 6 p.m.

Music Bingo with HeadTilt Entertainment, click here for more information.

Four Corners Brewing Co. | Dallas | 7 p.m.

Loteria Live (click here for more information)

Odd Muse Brewing Co. | Farmers Branch | 7 p.m.

Odderia Mexican-Style Bingo Night (click here for more information).

June 2

Hop & Sting Brewing Co | Grapevine | 5 p.m.

Autumn’s Summer Kickoff features live music, food vendors, and $2 off every draft beer for patrons wearing band t-shirts.

Panther Island Brewing | Fort Worth | 6 p.m.

Friday Funday featuring live music and BBQ.

Four Corners Brewing Co. | Dallas | 7 p.m.

Bingo Night, including free glassware with beer purchase.

June 3

Rollertown Beerworks | Celina | 9 a.m.

Cars for a Cause Charity Car Show benefiting Blocking Hunger Foundation.

Martin House Brewing Co. | Fort Worth | 10 a.m.

Martin House Beer Run, click here for more information.

June 5

Urban Crust | Plano | 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood Beer Dinner features a four-course beer dinner.

June 9

Hop & Sting Brewing Co. | Grapevine | 5:30 p.m.

Every Friday enjoy live music, yoga, and beverages at the Bend and Brew! More information here.

June 10

Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. | Fort Worth | 9 a.m.

Backyard Pitmasters Ribs Class with BrisketU

Martin House Brewing Co. | Fort Worth | 12 p.m.

Glizzy Fest with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs will also feature live music, and vendors in a family-friendly atmosphere.

June 11

False Idol Brewing | North Richland Hills | 11 a.m.

Backyard Pitmasters BBQ Class with BrisketU

HopFusion Ale Works | Fort Worth | 12 p.m.

Festival of the Corgis will feature Corgi beer and games.

June 15

Vector Brewing | Dallas | 7 p.m.

Brutalfest Four

Hop One’s II Hot Wings & Trivia Challenge

June 17

Brutal Beerworks | Richland | 12 p.m.

Brutalfest Four at Brutal Beerworks

Downtown Waxahachie | 12 p.m.

Father’s Day beer Stroll

Downtown McKinney | 11 a.m.

McKinney Craft Beer Walk in Downtown McKinney.

Denton County Brewing Co. | Denton | TBA

Speakeasy Supper Society: Summer Dinner Series at Denton County Brewing Co.

June 18

Pegasus City Brewery Downtown | Downtown Dallas | 1:00 p.m.

Father’s Day BBQ & Brews at Pegasus City Brewery

Tupps Brewery | McKinney | 12 P.M.

Father’s Day Beer & Beef Jerky Pairing

The Ginger Man | Irving | 7 p.m.

FREE Father’s Day Dad Joke‘ Tournament at The Ginger Man

June 23

Ash & Ember Brewing | Cedar Hill | 12 p.m.

Three-Year Anniversary Party at Ash & Ember Brewing

June 25

Community Beer Co. | Dallas | 5 p.m.

Burger Fight at Community Beer Co. – Eight local burger joints will compete for the title of Best Burger. Ticket information here.

July

July 22

Denton County Brewing Co. | Denton | 7 p.m.

Speakeasy Supper Society: Summer Dinner Series at Denton County Brewing Co.

August

Denton County Brewing Co. | Denton | 7 p.m.

Speakeasy Supper Society: Summer Dinner Series at Denton County Brewing Co.