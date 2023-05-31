DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially summertime, which means it’s time to start planning events for the Summer.
For those 21 and up, summer is the perfect time for a nice cold one and a day out with family and friends. With so many things happening this summer, we have made it easy by making a list of a few events to watch out for.
Check out these breweries, and who knows you may find your new favorite spot.
June
June 1
Fort Brewery & Pizza | Fort Worth | 6 p.m.
Music Bingo with HeadTilt Entertainment, click here for more information.
Four Corners Brewing Co. | Dallas | 7 p.m.
Loteria Live (click here for more information)
Odd Muse Brewing Co. | Farmers Branch | 7 p.m.
Odderia Mexican-Style Bingo Night (click here for more information).
June 2
Hop & Sting Brewing Co | Grapevine | 5 p.m.
Autumn’s Summer Kickoff features live music, food vendors, and $2 off every draft beer for patrons wearing band t-shirts.
Panther Island Brewing | Fort Worth | 6 p.m.
Friday Funday featuring live music and BBQ.
Four Corners Brewing Co. | Dallas | 7 p.m.
Bingo Night, including free glassware with beer purchase.
June 3
Rollertown Beerworks | Celina | 9 a.m.
Cars for a Cause Charity Car Show benefiting Blocking Hunger Foundation.
Martin House Brewing Co. | Fort Worth | 10 a.m.
Martin House Beer Run, click here for more information.
June 5
Urban Crust | Plano | 6:30 p.m.
Lakewood Beer Dinner features a four-course beer dinner.
June 9
Hop & Sting Brewing Co. | Grapevine | 5:30 p.m.
Every Friday enjoy live music, yoga, and beverages at the Bend and Brew! More information here.
June 10
Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. | Fort Worth | 9 a.m.
Backyard Pitmasters Ribs Class with BrisketU
Martin House Brewing Co. | Fort Worth | 12 p.m.
Glizzy Fest with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs will also feature live music, and vendors in a family-friendly atmosphere.
June 11
False Idol Brewing | North Richland Hills | 11 a.m.
Backyard Pitmasters BBQ Class with BrisketU
HopFusion Ale Works | Fort Worth | 12 p.m.
Festival of the Corgis will feature Corgi beer and games.
June 15
Vector Brewing | Dallas | 7 p.m.
Hop One’s II Hot Wings & Trivia Challenge
June 17
Brutal Beerworks | Richland | 12 p.m.
Brutalfest Four at Brutal Beerworks
Downtown Waxahachie | 12 p.m.
Downtown McKinney | 11 a.m.
McKinney Craft Beer Walk in Downtown McKinney.
Denton County Brewing Co. | Denton | TBA
Speakeasy Supper Society: Summer Dinner Series at Denton County Brewing Co.
June 18
Pegasus City Brewery Downtown | Downtown Dallas | 1:00 p.m.
Father’s Day BBQ & Brews at Pegasus City Brewery
Tupps Brewery | McKinney | 12 P.M.
Father’s Day Beer & Beef Jerky Pairing
The Ginger Man | Irving | 7 p.m.
FREE Father’s Day Dad Joke‘ Tournament at The Ginger Man
June 23
Ash & Ember Brewing | Cedar Hill | 12 p.m.
Three-Year Anniversary Party at Ash & Ember Brewing
June 25
Community Beer Co. | Dallas | 5 p.m.
Burger Fight at Community Beer Co. – Eight local burger joints will compete for the title of Best Burger. Ticket information here.
July
July 22
Denton County Brewing Co. | Denton | 7 p.m.
Speakeasy Supper Society: Summer Dinner Series at Denton County Brewing Co.
August
Denton County Brewing Co. | Denton | 7 p.m.
Speakeasy Supper Society: Summer Dinner Series at Denton County Brewing Co.