Governor Abbott directs resources to Dallas Police to combat spike in violent crime

AUSTIN, TX (KDAF) – Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to provide direct support to the Dallas Police Department in efforts to reduce violent crime in the city.

“The rise in violent crime in the city of Dallas is unacceptable, and the Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the Dallas Police Department in their efforts to protect the community and reduce this surge in crime,” said Abbott.

“Every Texan deserves to feel safe in their own community, and the State of Texas will continue to provide the city of Dallas with the resources they need to crack down on this heinous activity and protect Dallas residents.”

According to a press release, DPS special agents, state troopers, and a team of DPS intelligence analysts, will be deployed to help in the operation.

DPS will also provide two helicopters and two patrol planes to provide direct air support and a team of Texas Rangers to support DPD homicide investigations.

Dallas has seen a rash of violent crime in recent weeks.