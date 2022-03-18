DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter on Thursday to tout that the Lone Star State is leading the country as the best state to start a business.

He said, “Texas leads the nation as the Best State to Start a Business! In our small town downtowns to our big city centers and across all industries, small businesses are the heart of our communities—and our mighty Texas economy. #SmallBusinessSuccess.”

Texas Economic Development and Tourism wanted to help out any potential small business starters and shared where they can find more information on starting a business in the great state of Texas, gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business.

Here, you can find Small Business Assistance and learn about the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal, webinars and events, getting your business started, moving your small business to Texas and more.

“Texas is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and rich history of innovation. Today, the Lone Star State boasts the best business climate in the nation. Home to 3 million small businesses, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow and prosper.”