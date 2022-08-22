DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is earning top marks in the nation for its semiconductor ecosystems and manufacturing efforts, earning praise from the state’s top official.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted Monday morning, “Texas is AGAIN ranked No. 1 in the nation for #semiconductors, “not only for existing ecosystems to support R&D and #manufacturing, but for notable industry investment,” per @bizfacilities. #MadeInTexas“

As a part of Business Facilities’ 18th Annual Rankings Report, Texas ranked 1st in the nation for semiconductor manufacturing.

“Most notable in the past 12 months is the decision of Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. to build its new semiconductor plant in Taylor, TX. When announced in December 2021, the $17 billion investment is the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record,” the report said.

To read their full report, click here.