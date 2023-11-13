DALLAS (KDAF) — Voodoo Doughnut, pioneers of the gourmet doughnut category, is opening their first store in Dallas on Nov. 20.

The new location will be at 1806 Greenville Avenue, Suite 120, Dallas, Texas 75206.

Doors will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Nov. 20, where fans will experience a doughnut lover’s dream with sparkling chandeliers, spinning jewel-like cases featuring all the sweet options, funky wallpaper, a black velvet painting and more.

Credit: Voodoo Doughnut

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Chris Schultz. “We’re very excited to finally bring some of that Voodoo Magic to the city of Dallas.”

Voodoo was originally established in Portland, Oregon in 2003. With over 50 flavor options, including 25 vegan alternatives, Voodoo Doughnut emphasizes the guest experience, employee incentives and community engagement.

To stay up to date on all things Voodoo, fans are encouraged to follow the brand on their social media.