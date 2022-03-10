PLANO (KDAF) — Do you and your family have any plans from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26? Well, if you don’t you might want to check out the Texas Forever Festival out in the great city of Plano.

Texas Forever Fest 2022 will have food, art and a party built for Texans in Haggard Park; admission is free and the festival will be open to all ages. “Enjoy live music, live Western entertainment, Texas-favorite food and drink, Texas-themed vendors, a Plano Rotary barbeque cook-off and more!”

Attendees will see live music performances by Roger Creager, Hayden Haddock, The Tejas Brother, Walt Wilkins, George Dunham with Pat Green and Texas Flood. There will also be free activities and entertainment like mechanical bull rides, trick roper demonstrations, a kids’ zone, a photo opportunity with Rowdy the Dallas Cowboys mascot and more.

Be sure to check out the festival’s website and Facebook page for more information.