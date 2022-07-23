DALLAS (KDAF) — Always remember you have to eat your vegetables! Green vegetables are super important to any diet as all vegetables are.

There are many popular greens out there that people love to eat like broccoli, spinach, kale, green beans, and asparagus among others. However, Brussel sprouts have a lot to bring to the table and your plate.

What better time to talk about some good healthy spouts than Saturday, July 23, National Sprout Day! NationalToday says, “National Sprout Day is celebrated every year on July 23. The holiday appreciates Brussels sprouts, spreads awareness about the vegetables’ nutrient content, and aims to encourage more people to eat them.”

We want you to be able to find the best sprouts in town and so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to eat this amazing side item to go along with your protein:

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Invasion – East Dallas

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar

Haywire – Uptown

Standard Service – Lower Greenville

Zatar – Deep Ellum

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

Yardbird Table & Bar – Uptown

Hugo’s Invitados – Uptown