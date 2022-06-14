FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — We know Fourth of July is weeks away but it’s never too early to plan and if you haven’t found plans yet, Frisco’s Freedom Fest may be the event for you.

Featuring one of the largest fireworks shows in North Texas, Frisco Freedom Fest has events starting July 3 and ending with a bang on Fourth of July night.

Here is the schedule of events:

Sunday, July 3

4:45 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament

7 p.m. — Dachshund Dash

8 p.m. — Yankee Doodle Poodle Parade

9 p.m. — Hotter ‘n Firecrackers 5K & Glow Run

Monday, July 4

3 p.m. — Taste of Frisco

4 p.m. — Party in the Plaza

10 p.m. — Fireworks Extravaganza

For more information, visit friscofreedomfest.org.