DALLAS (KDAF) — Remember when everyone made sourdough bread during the pandemic? It may have just been a fun trend to pass the time while in quarantine, but it also was indicative of a growing desire to incorporate simple whole foods back into our diet.

Now, one DFW subscription service is making it easier to incorporate fresh bread made with ingredients and care into your diet. It’s called BreadEx.

Their mission, as they explain on their website, is to bring people together through bread. The DFW-based subscription service provides people of the metroplex an assortment of whole food-based, artisanal bread from around the world.

Along with a new bread from each month, the company also provides its customers with informational material to explore the essence of the place and time in which the bread was curated.

BreadEx touts itself as a 100% minority, woman-owned business with a “small team of passionate bakers with diverse backgrounds… inspired to bring the breads of the world to DFW.”

To learn more about the subscription service, and to sign up yourself, click here.