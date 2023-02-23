DALLAS (KDAF) — While some people are still stuck celebrating Margarita Day, the real lovers of Texas cuisine have moved on to celebrating National Chili Day on Thursday, February 23!

“Family recipes are guarded like crown jewels, and secret ingredients are never spoken of above a whisper. And the debates about what makes true chili — beans or no beans? —are fierce! But these are all part of what makes chili such an experience. When chili is being served — perhaps with some chopped onions and shredded cheese on top — everyone comes to the table,” National Today said.

So, how do Texans truly eat their chili? Beans, or no beans? We found a report from The Loupe that sought to figure out how every state in America prefers its chili.

Here’s a look at the most common chili recipe in Texas, and it comes spicy cooked on the stovetop, with a side of cornbread.

Ground beef

Pinto beans

shredded cheese

sour cream

green onion

Tortilla chips/Fritos

Sliced jalapenos

“Meanwhile, when it comes to the bean debate, Louisiana residents feel even more strongly than Texans and are most likely to leave beans out of their chili altogether. Over a fourth of Louisiana residents (26%) prefer bean-free chili, compared to just 13% of respondents nationwide,” the report said.

They surveyed over 2,000 Americans across 44 states late in 2022 to find out how each state prefers its chili.