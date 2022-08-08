DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat is continuing to beat down on Texas and much of America during August and why not try to beat that heat with the delicious ice-cold dessert that is frozen custard?

Monday, August 8 is National Frozen Custard Day! NationalToday says, “Frozen custard is the perfect summer treat with its smooth texture and deliciousness. The dessert is even quite simple to make and is typically prepared fresh at the place of sale. It is a beloved dessert across the globe and on this day you can get in on the fun by eating frozen custard.”

So, we wanted to make sure you know where to find the very best spots around North Texas to eat frozen custard. We checked out Yelp’s list of the top spots in Dallas for frozen custard:

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville

Cauldron Ice Cream – Uptown

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – Deep Ellum

Super Chix

Sno – North Dallas

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Junbi Matcha – Richardson

Royal I.T. Cafe – Lake Highlands

Rita’s Italian Ice