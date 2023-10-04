The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Forty of the hottest bands in Country music will be performing at the Texas Motor Speedway for a night that you surely would not want to miss!

Gordy’s Hwy30 Music Fest: Texas Edition is described as “Dallas-Fort Worth’s latest and greatest music festival,” as described on their website.

The festival will take place Oct. 18 through Oct. 22. Dierks Bentley, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks and Koe Wetzel will be headlining this year’s festival. Thirty-four amazing country singers will also be taking the stage to rock out with some of your favorite artists.

Kids under 12 get in for free! For more information on ticket sales and line-ups click here.