DALLAS(KDAF)— Good Friday is here, and besides getting off work early! We’re ready to celebrate, but where? Of course, there’s no better way to honor this holiday than attending church.

National Today said “This year’s Good Friday is on April 7, which is the day when Christians observe the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is the most solemn day of the holy week and is marked by fasting, prayer, and repentance”.

If you’re a Christian, attending your local church would be a great way to bring in Good Friday.

Here are 10 of Dallas’ best churches, according to Yelpers:

Watermark Community Church The Upper Room The Village Church Shoreline City Gateway Church Dallas Campus Hill City Fellowship Church-Dallas Lakeshore Church Munger Place Church Trinity Church Dallas