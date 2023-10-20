DALLAS (KDAF) — An 800,000-square-foot building will soon be the home of the latest state-of-the-art Goldman Sachs campus.

The billion-dollar company along with Hunt Realty Investments and Hillwood Urban broke ground on their newest project Tuesday.

“We have been operating in Dallas for more than 50 years—this state-of-the-art new campus further demonstrates our commitment to Dallas and is a testament to the incredible talent and strong client base in the region,” said Goldman Sachs President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron. “We look forward to Goldman Sachs’ vibrant future in Dallas and are excited to continue partnering with the local community for many years to come.”

The building will stand as another location for a “modern work environment and purpose-built workspaces”. as mentioned via press release.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2027.