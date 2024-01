The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — How cute! Goldfish is celebrating Sanrio’s Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary with a pretty sweet treat.

Goldfish has released limited-edition Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams!

The treat is inspired by one of Hello Kitty’s favorite desserts, bursting with strawberry, vanilla and a hint of sweetness in each fun-shaped bite.

Check out the packaging below: