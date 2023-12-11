DALLAS (KDAF) — ‘Barbie,’ the Summer blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, dominated the Golden Globe nominations. The film was nominated in nine different categories, including best picture musical or comedy, best director, and acting nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

‘Oppenheimer’ followed close behind with eight nominations for the biopic film, including best picture drama and acting nods for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Top TV shows included ‘Succession’ with nine nominations, ‘The Bear’ with five nominations, and ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ also with five.

This year’s Golden Globes will feature several new categories, including Cinematic or Box Office Achievement, recognizing films that earned $150 million or more at the box office, or equivalent numbers in streaming. Nominees in this category include ‘Barbie,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie.’

The 82st Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 7, 2024. It will be aired live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 7 p.m. CT.