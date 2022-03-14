DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Break is here and you deserve a break after all your hard work! If you’re thinking about going to the Fort Worth Zoo, officials have made a list of what you need to know before your trip.
According to the zoo’s website, here is what you need to know before you go:
- Designated Fort Worth Police officers will be onsite at the zoo to direct traffic. The zoo says it is maximizing resources to move traffic efficiently.
- Allow extra time for traffic and parking
- Small coolers and outside food and drink are permitted inside the park; however, the zoo asks that you do not bring glass, alcohol or disposable straws and lids
- Guest are no longer required to wear masks while visiting regardless of vaccination status
- You can see the zoo’s newest member of its Asian elephant herd Brazos in Elephant Spings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, weather permitting
