DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Break is here and you deserve a break after all your hard work! If you’re thinking about going to the Fort Worth Zoo, officials have made a list of what you need to know before your trip.

According to the zoo’s website, here is what you need to know before you go:

Designated Fort Worth Police officers will be onsite at the zoo to direct traffic. The zoo says it is maximizing resources to move traffic efficiently.

Allow extra time for traffic and parking

Small coolers and outside food and drink are permitted inside the park; however, the zoo asks that you do not bring glass, alcohol or disposable straws and lids

Guest are no longer required to wear masks while visiting regardless of vaccination status

You can see the zoo’s newest member of its Asian elephant herd Brazos in Elephant Spings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, weather permitting

