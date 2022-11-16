DALLAS (KDAF) — Holiday shopping is expected to be more expensive this year, that’s why you need a good Black Friday game plan. Luckily, there are tons of stores offering great deals this Black Friday.
But which stores are offering the best deals?
A new report from WalletHub analyzed almost 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest retailers in the country and has ranked them based on which ones have the best Black Friday deals.
So, here are the top 10 best U.S. retailers to shop at on Black Friday:
- JCPenney
- Belk
- Macy’s
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Kohl’s
- Lenovo
- Target
- Big Lots
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- The Home Depot
For the full report, click here.