DALLAS (KDAF) — Holiday shopping is expected to be more expensive this year, that’s why you need a good Black Friday game plan. Luckily, there are tons of stores offering great deals this Black Friday.

But which stores are offering the best deals?

A new report from WalletHub analyzed almost 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest retailers in the country and has ranked them based on which ones have the best Black Friday deals.

So, here are the top 10 best U.S. retailers to shop at on Black Friday:

JCPenney

Belk

Macy’s

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Kohl’s

Lenovo

Target

Big Lots

Academy Sports + Outdoors

The Home Depot

For the full report, click here.