DALLAS (KDAF) — As the U.S. Open Cup final approaches and the U.S. Women’s National Team’s FIFA Women’s World Cup journey concludes, Texas stands strong in soccer enthusiasm. WalletHub’s recent report on the Best Cities for Soccer Fans in 2023 highlights several Texan cities that have secured notable rankings, reflecting the state’s passion for the sport.

“To find the best places for loving on the world’s favorite sport, WalletHub compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across five divisions comprising 52 key metrics. The data set ranges from minimum season-ticket price for a game to stadium accessibility to number of championship wins,” WalletHub said.

Top Texas Cities for Soccer Fans:

Dallas, TX: Ranked 19th

Houston, TX: Ranked 17th

Austin, TX: Ranked 20th

Texans’ love for soccer is evident as these cities offer a vibrant soccer culture that appeals to fans of all ages. With diverse soccer events, local teams, and engaging fan communities, it’s clear that soccer holds a special place in the hearts of residents.

While Los Angeles and Seattle lead the nationwide rankings, the presence of Dallas, Houston, and Austin among the top 20 demonstrates the Lone Star State’s strong soccer heritage. The report takes into account various metrics, including stadium accessibility, championship wins, and season-ticket prices, showcasing the holistic soccer experience these cities provide.

Houston, known for its dynamic sports scene, particularly shines as it secures the 17th spot nationally. With a history of soccer passion and a diverse array of teams, the city offers an engaging environment for soccer enthusiasts.

As Texas continues to embrace soccer at both professional and community levels, these rankings reinforce the state’s status as a soccer hub. Whether in the stands or on the field, soccer remains an integral part of Texas culture, inviting fans to c