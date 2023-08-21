DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a fun, active and scenic date idea, or way to spend your day, it’s time you try pedal boating on Lake Carolyn in Las Colinas.

Aside from the beautiful restaurants and coffee shops surrounding the lake, visitors can explore more of the area via pedal boat, stand up paddle board or kayak.

According to Greg Mohr, who owns the pedal boats, it’s about ten degrees cooler on the water than on land – providing a little relief from the typical Texas heat.

For the more romantic occasions, couples can even reserve a ride on a gondola through Gondola Adventures.

SUP NTX offers anyone, of all ages, the chance to get on the water with their fleet of floating human-powered vehicles. You can learn more about SUP NTX and book your rentals here.