DALLAS (KDAF) — The Magic Time Machine in Addison has been serving up a whimsical, nostalgic experience for patrons since 1979.

The restaurant is known for its signature décor, including tables where customers can sit in a Tee-Pee, a lunchbox, a dunce cap, and a carousel, as well as the signature salad bar set atop a shiny red 1952 MG-TD Roadster.

But the décor isn’t the only thing that makes the Magic Time Machine feel magical.

“The thing that sets The Magic Time Machine apart is our zany cast of characters who transport our guests into another point in time,” the website said. “Our servers dress in costumes representing popular pop culture icons from the past, present, and future. The entertainment comes from the humorous interaction with your server in a family friendly environment. Pirate or Princess? Hero or Villain? We have characters for every occasion and group. At The Magic Time Machine, ‘Laughing Aloud is Allowed’!”

The menu offers something for everyone, from slow roasted prime rib to pasta to fresh seafood.

Stop by the quirky joint to enjoy an out-of-this-world dining experience that’ll make you feel like a kid again.