Co-founders Alex Sparks and Bret Hawkins open a fairy tale dessert shop centered around the fictitious fairy tale characters of Gnomes.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A gnome-themed dessert shop is something straight out of a fairy tale book, but dreams do come true.

Gnome Cones opened up early this year in North Dallas and so far has made a name for themselves across the land for their gnome-themed snowcones.

They have two locations one in Denton and the other in Argyle, TX. With flavors like Troll’s Blood and Gobloin – Berry they stay true to their theme.

“The treasure we guard be not silver nor gold; Not diamonds nor pearls, forming riches untold;

The fortune we keep is no relic of old, But a precious concoction of mouth-watering cold!”, their mission statement reads on their website.

Make sure to stop by the “gnome house” with the blue roof the next time you’re in Argyle or Denton, TX.