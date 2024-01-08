The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s National Gluten-Free Day. If you’ve eliminated gluten from your diet, here are some spots around town that offer gluten-free options.

True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen offers gluten-free dishes clearly marked on the menu. Gluten-free options — like pizza, pita, and buns — are available to substitute for any dish, making it easy to switch to a gluten-friendly option.

Flower Child

Healthy eatery Flower Child offers plenty of gluten-free choices — from appetizers to salads to sides (including a delicious looking gluten-free white cheddar mac and cheese), gluten-free eaters will find something to love on their menu.

Royal China

The beloved Royal China offers gluten-free items like pork meatballs, royal prawn, and the purple haze eggplant starter. The menu also notes that most of their entrees can be prepared gluten-free, if asked!

Unrefined Bakery

You don’t have to give up cupcakes, cookies and baked goods to be gluten-free. The entire menu at Unrefined Bakery is gluten-free, including cakes, cookies, pies, muffins, bread and other treats.

Terry Black’s BBQ

This BBQ joint makes it easy to find gluten-free choices — from brisket to baked potato salad, gluten-free eaters can still find something to enjoy here.

Alexandre’s

This bar offers gluten-free alternative bread options, as well as gluten-free chicken nuggets, charcuterie, truffle parmesan fries, and more.