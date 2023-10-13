The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Glow in the dark skeet shooting is a real thing, thanks to The Porch Venue in Waxahachie.

Outdoor enthusiasts will want to jump at the opportunity to go shooting under the stars to see the dazzling array of glowing neon light up the sky.

“Our confident team is here to guide you every step of the way. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or brand new to skeet shooting, we’ll ensure you feel comfortable handling our state-of-the-art equipment. Safety is our utmost priority, so rest assured knowing that we have taken all precautions necessary for a secure experience under starry skies,” the website said.

If you’re not into skeet shooting, The Porch also offers axe throwing under the allure of neon lights, adding extra mystique to the illuminating experience.

Step out of the ordinary and experience an outdoor adventure like no other!