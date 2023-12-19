The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Rangers fans mark your calendars for Jan. 27 for Globe Life Field’s very special Championship Edition of Fan Fest!

Never stop celebrating the team’s great win! Fans will get the chance to take pictures with the Commissioner’s Trophy, get autographs from Rangers players and alumni and enjoy a Q&A session with the players and some great legends!

There are some other great wins to mention. The Grand Slam Team Store will be open and fully stocked with World Champs merchandise, concessions will also be open during Fan Fest and parking will be free to the public.

Tickets are on sale for the event and can be purchased here.