The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The MLB All-Stars will return to the Lone Star State in 2024!

Major League Baseball announced that Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, will host the All-Star Game in July 2024. This will be the second time in franchise history the Rangers will host the midsummer classic, with the first being at Globe Life Park in 1995.

Besides the All-Star Game, other activities include the All-Stars Futures game, the Home Run Derby, and more celebratory festivities.