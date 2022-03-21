DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t you worry North Texas, more college baseball is coming to town sooner than you think. It was announced on Monday that the Big 12 College Baseball Championship will be back in town, this time in Arlington.

Tickets for the championship are on sale and you can find them here. “Globe Life Field is excited to host an epic championship where some of the most prestigious college baseball programs in the nation will battle it out for the title of Big 12 Baseball Champion.”

The stage is set for May 25-29 at the home of the Texas Rangers and more information about the incredible collegiate event will be released soon. According to the Big 12:

“All-Tournament Passes are $130 for adults and $90 for youth under 18 and students with a valid high school or college ID. Single day tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for youth and students. New for 2022 is a Weekend Pass, running $84 for adults and $54 for youth and students, which provides admission to both games Friday, all games played on Saturday and Sunday’s championship game. All tickets will be general admission, and all listed prices are before applicable fees. Parking is available, starting at $20 for a single day when purchased in advance.” BIG 12

The action will begin bright and early at 9 a.m. on May 25 with the championship game wrapping up the event at 5 p.m. on May 29.