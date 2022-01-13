DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your peanuts and crackerjacks ready for the second annual State Farm College Baseball Showdown hosted at the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field.

Six teams from four different conferences are set to play at Globe Life Field from Feb. 18-20. Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Arizona, Auburn and Michigan will be participating in the showdown. Each school will be playing in three games.

In 2021, the first State Farm College Baseball Showdown featured Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech — more than 48,000 people attended the three-day event in Arlington.

Tickets and weekend passes for the event go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. (CT) at the link here.

“We are thrilled to welcome six outstanding baseball programs to Globe Life Field for the second State Farm College Baseball Showdown,” Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment, said. “The excitement during the inaugural tournament in 2021 demonstrated that Globe Life Field is an ideal setting for college baseball. I also want to thank State Farm for its outstanding support of the College Baseball Showdown, and we look forward to seeing all college baseball fans back in Arlington next February.”

2022 College Baseball Showdown schedule

Friday, Feb. 18

Auburn vs. Oklahoma — 11 a.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas State — 3 p.m.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Kansas State vs. Michigan — 11 a.m.

Texas Tech vs. Auburn — 3 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Arizona — 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Auburn vs. Kansas State — 10:30 a.m.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech — 2:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma — 6:30 p.m.