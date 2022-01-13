DALLAS (KDAF) — Globe Life Field has announced who will headline the USA Wrestling men’s freestyle team for the first-ever Bout at the Ballpark on February 12 at Globe Life Field.

In a tweet, officials said Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder and J’den Cox will headline the team.

Read more top stories on cw33.com!

Bout at the Ballpark will bring a night of rival wrestling matchups, including matches between Oklahoma State University and the University of Iowa. Click here for tickets and additional information.