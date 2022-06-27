FORT WORTH (KDAF) — How does a John Cougar Mellencamp cover band, hot dog eating contest, hot doog food trucks, wiener dogs, craft vendors and some of the weirdest and most interesting tasting beer/seltzer in North Texas sound?

Well, if it sounds fun to you, then you’re in luck and might want to check out Martin House Brewing Company’s Glizzy Fest on Saturday, July 16! Along with all the fun to be had at the fest, the brewing company is “tapping” into some of the weirdest and special brews in their lineup.

Introducing pickle mustard beer and hot dog water hard seltzer. “The event is free if not drinking like usual. If you’d like to drink, we’ll be selling wristbands for $15 at the door which gets you a souvenir suckin on chili dogs glass and four pours of beer or seltzers,” the event describes on Facebook.

