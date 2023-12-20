The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve been thinking of changing your drinking habits for the new year, you aren’t the only one. A new study has come out centering itself around consumers and their relationship with drinking alcoholic beverages.

Are fewer people drinking alcohol? Well, yes and no.

According to a new study by behavioral research platform, Veylinx, there has been an increase in BOTH non-alcoholic and alcoholic canned drinks. The study revealed that while non-alcoholic canned cocktails grew by 4%, the number of those demanding alcoholic cocktails skyrocketed by 20% over the last year.

The study also revealed that while there may be some interest in non-alcoholic “buzz” drinks among Gen Z, overall the percentage of people trying to reduce their alcohol consumption fell by 18%, to 38%.

“Even with fewer people trying to reduce their alcohol consumption, demand for non-alcoholic canned cocktails continues to grow,” said Veylinx founder and CEO Anouar El Haji. “Drinkers and non-drinkers alike are receptive to ready-to-drink alternatives that are better for their health and wallets.”