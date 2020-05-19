GiveTogetherNowDallas: Posting your act of kindness could get $500 for a DFW family impacted by COVID-19

DALLAS/FT. WORTH (KDAF) – The coronavirus pandemic has brought severe economic hardship to many Americans, with the most vulnerable people and families being hit the hardest. From paying rent and utilities to buying food and medicine, many families are struggling with basic needs. North Texas has seen no exceptions in the impact. Unemployment in Texas hit 4.7% back in March, with many analysts estimating the real number is record 10%.

While the saying as almost become a cliche, it really does take people coming together to get through this crisis. Many have volunteered time, effort, and their own resources to help their community through the pandemic. This week, there’s a way for North Texas to take that even further and get $500 in cash assistance to a family in need.

Be A Neighbor Campaign and #GiveTogetherNow are challenging the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth community to submit 1,000 acts of kindness over the next week to provide a total of $500,000 in direct cash assistance to local families impacted by COVID-19

Any Dallas-area resident can perform an act of kindness, including volunteering at a local nonprofit, and then post a photo on social media using #GiveTogetherNowDallas and tag the Stand Together Foundation. Once #GiveTogetherNow community moderators have verified a post, $500 in cash assistance will be provided directly to an eligible family in Dallas.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen thousands of people giving of themselves to volunteer and help take care of their neighbors,” explains Rob Peabody, founder of Be A Neighbor Campaign. “With this challenge to the Dallas community, we can maximize every act of volunteering and kindness to not only have its immediate impact, but also put money in the pocket of a family who might need help getting groceries or paying the water bill this week.”

The challenge is for this week only.