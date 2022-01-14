DALLAS (KDAF) — Girl Scout cookie season is upon us! From Jan. 14 to Feb. 27 Girl Scouts in Northeast Texas are selling cookies, locally, in socially-distant, contact-free ways amid the Omicron surge.

This year, Girl Scouts are also selling a new flavor, Adventurefuls™, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Of course, the usual Girl Scout cookies are still available, including Thin Mints®, Samoas® and Tagalongs®.

To find out where you can get your own box (or boxes) of cookies, click here and enter your zip code. Once you do that, you will see the closest place to purchase cookies.

According to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, if you know a Girl Scout, you can ask her to buy your cookies from her online using the SmartCookie platform.