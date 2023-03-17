DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a number of things the great city of Dallas is known for, the most popular being the home to the Dallas Cowboys and next is easily the high-level of BBQ being cooked at restaurants and homes around the area.

The big argument becomes which eatery is doing it the best and whether there can be more than one “best” BBQ spot in Dallas. Of course, there can be, there are too many top-tier BBQ restaurants to have just one.

So, we checked out a report from Texas Real Food on the Best BBQ in Dallas, to make sure we give your tastebuds the right information.

“In the Dallas area and got a hankerin’ for some Texas barbecue? Not sure where to get your meaty fix? Don’t fret! There are plenty of places worth making the trip – here are some of our favs,” the report said.

Cattleack Barbecue

The Slow Bone

Hurtado Barbecue

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue