DALLAS (KDAF) — Arlington Parks wants to help you get your pickleball on this weekend over at the Elzie Odom Athletic Center.

On Saturday starting at 8 a.m., the athletic center will play host to a pickleball tournament which will feature some light refreshments and open-arms for all skill levels to compete.

The tournament is for those 15 years old and up and will be a one-day double-elimination tourney. Participants will be partnered up randomly before the tournament begins. It will wrap up by 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Check out the registration information and more here.