DALLAS (KDAF) — If you need to get your pets microchipped, Dallas Animal Services has a free promotion this weekend.

On Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to noon, you can get your pet’s microchip free of charge in celebration of National Pet ID Week.

This promotion is for City of Dallas residents only and supplies are limited. Shelter officials recommend you schedule an appointment but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Photo courtesy Dallas Animal Services via Twitter