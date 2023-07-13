So where are you able to get free french fries your probably wondering?

DALLAS (KDAF) — You may want to check your favorite restaurant’s social media as July 13 marks National French Fry Day *kinda*.

“National French Fry Day on July 14 is a great opportunity to take the time to sample some golden-brown potato slices,” National Today mentions.

Further investigation, last year, fast-food chains Checkers & Rally’s created an online petition asking National Day Calendar, to move National French Fry Day to the second Friday in July. The irony is that the day would always fall on a “fry-day”.

So where are you able to get free french fries your probably wondering?

Wendy’s

Every transaction made using the Wendy’s app, customers will receive a free order of fries, any size (limit one order per person).

Mcdonalds

At participating locations, McDonald’s is offering free fries of any size on Thursday through the McDonald’s App without requiring a purchase.

In addition, when you sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards on the app, you receive a free large order of fries with a purchase of at least $1.

Smashburger

Use the code: FRIES to receive free Smash fries, French fries or Sweet Potato fries from Smashburger on Thursday with any purchase made in-store, online, or via the app. No minimum purchase is required.

Burger King

On Friday, members of Burger King’s Royal Perks reward program can receive a free order of fries in any size – small, medium, or large – with any purchase made through the app or BK.com in observance of National French Fry Day.

Hooters

On Thursday, get complimentary curly, waffle or tot fries with any entree at Hooters when you dine in.

Jack in the Box

On Thursday, existing and new Jack in the Box Jack Pack members can receive a free large order of normal or curly fries with a $15 minimum purchase.

UberEats

Heinz partnered up with Uber Eats to give customers $5.70 off on orders that include French fries at participating restaurants nationwide on Thursday.