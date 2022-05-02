ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Are you in the mood for some metal, rock, rap, hip-hop, alternative and/or pop-punk music? Well, if you are, you might want to find yourself in Arlington over Memorial Day Weekend.

That’s right, So What?! Music Festival is back for the first time since 2017 at Choctaw Stadium from May 27-29. The weekend will be filled with all types of music from metal to rap to pop-punk and more.

You can expect musical performances by I Prevail, Trippie Redd, The Ghost Inside, Rae Sremmund, 2 Chainz, Wage War, 3OH!3, Simple Plan, Alexisonfire, Chase Atlantic, Rebecca Black, We Came As Romans, Big K.R.I.T., Lucki, Nothing, Waka Flocka Flame, and much much more.

You can find more information about the upcoming festival, tickets and more here.